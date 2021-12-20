All you need to know about skin fasting

Natural skincare around traditional methods is back in vogue. Skin fasting, is also trending, but so you know what it is? Do you need it? For how long should you fast? We got an expert to give us all the details.

A natural skin cleanser or an all-natural anti-ageing cream: your skin will let you know what to use and when to use it. Like all beauty and natural skincare formulas, skin fasting also depends on the type of skin you have. Understand these pros and cons and choose what you need—fasting or dieting.

Skin fasting means keeping your skin off of any product. Skin fasting is not a new but a traditional natural skincare concept that is in the spotlight owing to social media. It gives time to your skin to figure out what it truly needs but skin fasting may not suit everyone. Even people with normal skin types need to maintain basic skin hygiene with a cleanser and a moisturizer. Beauty experts and social media celebs discuss it regularly.

Go for skin dieting

It is a more promising concept. It does not restrict you from using basic hygiene like cleansing and moisturizing. You can stop using other products and still see a difference in your skin. The plus is that you will not face other skincare issues that may arise due to improper hygiene or cleansing and dryness due to lack of moisturisation.

After your skin-dieting is over, you may feel the need to get yourself the best face mask for glowing skin or an all-natural anti-ageing cream. You can also find out if you can survive only on a great cleanser and moisturizer.

Skin dieting routine according to your skin type

If you frequently encounter dust, wind, sun, rain, and pollution, traditional skin-fasting (using zero products) would lead to a build-up of impurities on your skin that can reach deeper if not cleansed. It can lead to multiple breakouts and dead skin.

Since skin dieting allows you to use essential products your skin needs, you can avoid such issues. What to stop and what to use depends on your skin type, health, outside exposure and how long you have been doing it.

Oily skin: If you regularly fight excess oil and acne, fast your skin from cosmetics and use only one or two products that keep your skin clean and moisturized. It can just be a natural skin cleanser and moisturizer. After a few weeks, when your skin is relaxed, you will be ready to try out the best serum for acne-prone skin. You can also experience reduced acne when you stop using multiple cosmetics on your skin.

Dry skin: You can use a gentle skin cleanser and moisturizer to keep your skin from drying out completely and avoid flaky and dead skin. Such conditions lead to early skin ageing and a dull appearance. After completing your skin fasting period, you can figure out what your skin needs or doesn't need.

Normal to combination skin: Your skin also needs to turn away from unwanted substances found in most beauty products. They may harm your skin in the long run. Since you don't have extreme skin types, you can try skin fasting or dieting. It depends on how your skin reacts to it. A basic mild cleanser is still advised. After a few days, if your skin starts to look dull, you might want to try out the best face mask for glowing skin.

Skin concerns: For example, if you want to fight skin ageing, don't diet your skin for a long time. You need one week to relax and then find an all-natural anti-ageing cream that suits your skin type and will help tighten your skin, reduce fine lines effectively and even tone it for a more youthful look. It can also be possible that certain cosmetics and skincare products you use are currently affecting your skin's health.

Other than external factors and your skincare routine, many habits might be harming your skin, like your sleeping pattern, food oils, etc. It would help if you kept them in check. You can also refer to their guide to create the perfect natural skincare routine. Experts suggest that after completing skin fasting, you care for your skin using safer products. When people share their experiences with them, they long to share them with you because sharing helps a lot. Think of them as reviews.

Start slow, follow the 3R formula: Reduce, Relax and Renew

• Reduce the number of products gradually, starting with cosmetics and adding serums, creams, oils, etc.

• After reaching a minimum number of products, wait for the results, visible instantly or after a week. Do not wait for months.

• Accordingly, renew your natural skincare routine. Introduce your skin to safer substances. These can be plant-based skincare products like vegan and natural ones. Start with a natural skin cleanser and moisturizer, moving on to the other products tackling your specific skin concerns one by one.