The All Women Lions Club, Hyderabad Petals held its 14th installation night and 13th charter night in the city on Wednesday at Hotel Taj Deccan. The theme of the function was "Mana Telangana Bonalu Thalli".

R Sunil Kumar, Past International Director of The International Association of Lions Clubs attended the event as the chief guest. Manoj Kumar Purohit, Immediate Past District Governor was the induction officer and inducted six new members R Sunil Kumar administered oath of office of the new office bearers.

They include Sangeetha Verma, Kavitha Rathod will be continuing as president and secretary. Neetu Jain Nahata is the new Treasurer. Giving her acceptance speech Sangeeta Verma said I accept the position with humility and said that her focus would be to groom future leaders.

"Gaurangi", an Ode to women Artisans of Telangana will be the Flagship project for the year. Giving details about it Sangeetha Verma said it will be an initiative to uplift and empower women weavers and artisans and prevent the extinction of glorious Telangana Hastakala(Looms & Crafts).

It would be an endeavour to revive long forgotten Telangana Arts such as Cheriyal and Banjara. A loom will be donated to a woman weaver from Narayanpet. Towards this direction all women wore Pochampally sarees to promote the weave.

The international association of Lions had first Women Global President after 102 years of existence and the second women Global President became within six years.

Lionism needs more women take up leadership positions, said Sunil Kumar. Giving her welcome remarks, Sangeetha Verma said world will heal soon and we will be normal. We have become a formidable force. If women decide, no force can stop she said.