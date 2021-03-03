Anamika Khanna to open Fdci x Lakme Fashion Week

Celebrated designer Anamika Khanna is set to present her latest collection 'Timeless the World' at the opening showcase of the joint fashion week being organized by powerhouses of fashion & beauty in India - Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) jointly organised by Lakmé & RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance); and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The opening show will be presented jointly by FDCI and LFW on March 16 and will kick start the five-day Phygital fashion event. Anamika's collection is modern while recognizing the timelessness of Indian heritage.

Talking about the collection and upcoming virtual showcase, designer Anamika Khanna said, "It's an honour to be doing the opening show for FDCI x LFW's joint fashion week. The past year has been a challenging one to say the least, and I am glad that to have the opportunity to use this platform to showcase my work, and the incredible artists I work with. My collection is a collaboration of art and textile and will be an homage to the fact that what is created will one day perish. What is left behind is legacy, and what matters most is what you do with it."

The opening show will make way for a five-day Phygital fashion extravaganza that will comprise a host of varied showcases. Each of the virtual showcases have been created using state of the art technology during an extensively designed and carefully planned on-ground shoot in Delhi led by FDCI and in Mumbai led by Rise Worldwide.

Commenting on the opening showcase and shoots and the ongoing shoots in Delhi, Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, "We are thrilled to have Anamika Khanna as the designer to open FDCI x LFW. She always outdoes herself, and we're looking forward to seeing what she has in store for us all, this time around. The Delhi shoot at the FDCI studio has been yet another unique experience, that has been executed keeping in mind the highest level of safety of all those involved. We look forward to supporting this joint initiative by bringing forth the best to the table."