Apoorva in a detective series

DUDE is a web series on Alright YouTube channel produced by Rusk Media. They follow a detective, DUDE, who works at a private detective firm in R.K. Puram.

He is assigned a case in the beginning of our story.

A young married couple gets an anonymous threat letter that their child will be kidnapped if they don't let go of their recently locked deal for a house in Delhi.

Now it looks like an open and shut case with DUDE having enough proof that the mother of the kid is faking the entire threat scenario. Now, also DUDE has decided to quit his profession once this case is done.

We aren't aware other exact reasons but we keep getting a sense of what it is about. So, the dude's mother went Missing when he was 11.

DUDE has been directed together by Ambrish Verma and Nilesh Jadhav. The web series casts Apoorva Arora, Arun Kushwaha and Shibani Bedi.

Sharing about what inspired Apoorva to be a part of this, she shares, "The fact that I'll be working with a bunch of friends and familiar faces, got me really excited about the show.

Also, for me this was an experiment in itself because playing a character like Ritu, that needs to be underplayed even in a super charged environment was a challenge.

I chose to do this role because playing a detective sounds a lot of fun and being a part of a dream project where everyone's giving more than their 100% is even more exciting.

Ritu is a smart woman who doesn't let her emotions get the best of her and that makes her good at what she does and a little complicated at personal relationships.

She further thanks the audience for getting involved with the show and all its characters from the word go and accepting stories that are out of the box and new to YouTube.