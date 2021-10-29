Asanas for that sculpted jawline

When it comes to gaining fat apart from your belly fat it is mostly visible on your face. It will not only make you look fat but might shake the confidence level of anyone. We cannot deny the fact that spot reduction is not possible. We need to work on the overall body to reduce the fat along with a balanced diet. However, including these exercises can give your jawline the shape that you have imagined. Make sure not to try these if you are suffering from cervical or keep the intensity lower as than mentioned.

u Bhujangasana- You might have heard the benefits of this asana on your back but a few changes can help you in getting the perfect jawline as well.

How to do- Lie down on your stomach and keep your hands next to your chest. When you inhale lift your chest while stretching your face above and hole the position for 20 seconds. While exhaling comes down and repeats it 5-10 times. If you will practice continuously the results will be visible soon.

u Ustrasana- Not only it will work on your jawline, but it will also help in bringing a glow to your face because of the blood rush towards the head region.

How to do- kneel down on your mat and place your hands on your hips. Try to touch your hands to the ankle while exhaling and hold the posture for 20-30 seconds while stretching the chin. In case you are not able to place your hands on the ankle you can keep it on your back.

u Shimha asana- Sit down on your knees and place your hands in front of you on the mat. Lean forward slightly and while looking up open your mouth as wide as possible while bringing the tongue out. Try to practice this for 5 minutes and you will start seeing the results over the period. This will also help you in increasing the blood flow on your face and will give you a glowing face along with the jawline that you always wanted.

u Chin up down- This is one of the exercises that I include in the warm-up. Lift your head towards the ceiling and hold it for a while and then look downward. Repeat this exercise for few times. You can repeat this even when you are working.

u Kiss the sky- This one is quite similar to chin-up but here we will make a pout with our lips, slightly push your lower jaw forward and we try to kiss the sky. Just hold this for 30-40 seconds and relax. I like this one as I can feel the stretched muscles and how it is working on the Jawline.

As I mentioned earlier do not entirely rely on these but make sure that you are doing exercises such as weights, cardio, or intense yoga practice to make your jawline sharper.