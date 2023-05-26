Asthmatic females need to be protected at work

Occupational health clinics play an important role in protecting asthmatic women at their workplace. This clinic can provide on-site medical care and monitoring to ensure the timely and appropriate management of asthma exacerbations-Dr Samir Dwivedi

Millions of people globally, including a considerable number of working women, suffer from asthma, which is a chronic respiratory disease. “Asthmatic women are prone to exacerbated symptoms due to exposure to certain triggers in the workplace, which can significantly lower their quality of life. Thus, it is imperative to establish guidelines aimed at safeguarding asthmatic women in the workplace, promoting a secure and healthy working environment,” says Dr Samir Dwivedi of International SOS.



“Identifying and managing potential asthma triggers is one of the key steps. Asthma can be triggered by a vast variety of stuff, including chemicals, dust, pollen and strong scents. Employers can minimize exposure to these triggers by implementing effective ventilation systems, providing personal protective equipment such as masks or respirators, and using less toxic cleaning products. Workplaces can also adopt fragrance-free policies to reduce exposure to perfumes and colognes, which can trigger asthma attacks,” Dwivedi adds.

It is imperative to impart knowledge and awareness about asthma to all employees as essential guideline. Samir says, “Employers may organize training sessions to educate their staff on asthma management and prevention, including identifying and addressing asthma symptoms. Employees must also be informed about potential asthma triggers in the workplace and ways to avoid them. Asthmatic women should be motivated to communicate their medical condition to their employers, who should provide necessary accommodations to ensure their safety and well-being at work.”

“If possible, employers can allow asthmatic women to work remotely, adjust their work hours, or assign them to tasks that do not expose them to potential triggers. Workplace accommodations should be individualized to meet the specific needs of each asthmatic female employee. To safeguard asthmatic women at work, regular health checkups and monitoring are critical. Employers can conduct on-site health assessments that include peak flow meters to monitor the health of their staff members suffering from asthma. This can help assess the severity of an asthma attack occurring in the workplace. Employers may also encourage asthmatic women to schedule regular appointments with their healthcare provider to monitor their condition and make necessary adjustments to their treatment plan.”

“Employers should comply with relevant occupational health and safety regulations and standards. Workplace safety regulations are designed to protect the health and safety of employees, including those with asthma. Employers should ensure that their workplace is compliant with relevant regulations and standards, including those related to ventilation, chemical exposure, and personal protective equipment. Additionally, workplace policies can be modified to accommodate asthmatic women. Employers can introduce flexible work arrangements such as remote working or adjusted working hours to minimize exposure to potential asthma triggers,” says Dr Samir.

He added, “Employers can also improve indoor air quality by installing air filtration systems or encouraging the use of environmentally friendly cleaning products. Furthermore, asthmatic women should take responsibility for their health and safety at work by always carrying their rescue inhalers and other medication. They should also inform their colleagues and supervisors about their condition and how to recognize and respond to an asthma attack.”

“Occupational health clinics play an important role in protecting asthmatic women at their workplace. This clinic can provide on-site medical care and monitoring to ensure the timely and appropriate management of asthma exacerbations. The clinic can also assess the severity of asthma in patients and develop individualized treatment plans. Additionally, the clinic can provide counselling and education on asthma management and prevention. By having an occupational health clinic with specialized facilities for asthma management, employers can create a safe and healthy working environment for asthmatic women and all employees. In severe cases of asthma, when prompt medical attention is crucial, an occupational health clinic equipped with the necessary resources and staff can provide efficient management.”

“Protecting asthmatic females at work is essential to ensure their health, safety, and productivity. To create a healthy and secure working environment that prioritizes the well-being of all employees, including those with asthma, employers can establish guidelines. These guidelines may encompass managing and minimizing potential asthma triggers, educating employees about asthma, providing reasonable accommodations, conducting regular health check-ups and monitoring, and adhering to relevant regulations and standards. By following these guidelines, employers can ensure the safety and health of their workforce while promoting a supportive and inclusive workplace culture,” Dwivedi concludes.