Basic styling tips to dress Sassy

Being able to dress chic and stylish every day is a skill that can be difficult to master. While they may seem small and simple, these handy tips will revolutionize the way that you dress on a daily basis.

Whether you're headed to work, out for drinks, or even to Sunday brunch, these advice gems are sure to see you looking fashionable and fabulous every time you step out of the house. Here are three basic tips you need to know.

Organize and Edit Your Closet

When it comes to dressing stylishly, organizing, and editing your closet is essential. After all, how can you create a great outfit if you can't even see what you own? Start by decluttering your wardrobe and donating or selling anything that you don't wear or love. Then, organize the remaining items neatly into categories. Hang what should be hung and fold the rest. Also, invest in a shoe rack so that you can easily visualize complete outfits. After doing so, your closet will feel much more inspiring, and you'll nix those "nothing to wear" moments.

Find a Good Tailor

The work of a good tailor can make even a bargain wardrobe look designer. While you may not initially want to spend the extra money to get items altered, you'll quickly learn that the extra wear you get out of them far outweighs the cost. Whether it's a pair of jeans that have been hemmed or a dress that's been taken in, nothing beats a garment that's precisely fitted to you. Another great tip is to get your tailor to change cheap buttons to fancier styles. Doing so will make all your jackets and coats look infinitely more luxurious.

Balance Your Top and Bottom

While those catwalk models might make pulling off an entirely loose or tight outfit appear simple, it's not. For most of us, a successful look comes from striking the right balance. As such, it's important to plan outfits where the top and bottom complement each other. If you're wearing a loose shirt, try pairing it with tight pants, and if you're wearing wide-leg pants or a full skirt, consider partnering it with a fitted or cropped top.