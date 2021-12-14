  • Menu
Be a stylish woman
Between balancing career, family, and finding time for ourselves, stepping out the door with style every day can seem impossible—but it's not! Here are some tips for unlocking the next level of style.

Plan your dress

You can't plan for everything, but don't let your mornings catch you off-guard. Just like you'd plan a week's worth of meals on a Sunday if you're trying to save time, give outfit planning a shot to make way for stress-free mornings and outfit-regret-free days.

Look for inspiration

Find stylish women to follow—whether it's your favourite Instagram style star or your sister. Discover fashionistas whose style inspires you, then use their photos as inspiration to help plan your outfits.

Don't over dress

If you're ever on the fence about what to wear, consider your destination and who you'll see. When in doubt, err on the side of being more dressy. If you're worried about looking too done-up, bring along a casual layer like a jean or cargo jacket to give your look that effortless chic touch.

Step out of your comfort zone

It never hurts to try something new. Whether that includes a bright new hue that stands out from your usual neutral palette, or shifting from skinny jeans to a boyfriend silhouette, great style is built from trying new things. Who knows what trends you might discover you love!

Always accessorise

Try to wear at least one accessory, whether it's a statement necklace, a pop-colour bag or a great pair of earrings. A solid statement piece can take an ensemble from ho-hum to a stand-out in seconds.

Get to know your body shape

The golden rule of stylish women? Fit first. With that, getting to know your body shape is key.

Consider yourself a petite pear shape and prefer to highlight your shoulders? Build your closet with clothes that put the spotlight on your shape and favourite features.

