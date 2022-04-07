Beat the summer heat with these hairstyles

The sun has finally shown its face, and we're eager to embrace our summer vibes. Though, in the blazing heat, no one needs a thick mop of hair around their neck, that's why some low-maintenance summer hairstyles are a must to keep our hair looking great while also keeping us cool.



Plus, no matter how hot it gets, they're quick, don't require any heat, and remain out of your sweaty face. Here are some of our favourite summer hairstyles that will keep you looking cute while you're out and about.

High pony

Brush your hair back and secure the elastic tightly for the perfect high pony. Add a bobby pin to the base of the ponytail, pointing up, to add volume.

Low slicked-back twisted bun

Pull all of your hair back into a low pony at the back of your head to achieve this sleek bun. Then, twist your hair clockwise all the way down and style it into the desired bun shape. You can make a classic bun shape.

Space buns

Space buns are classic because they look chic and cool with very little effort. They are probably the easiest hairstyle out there. Simply create two small buns on either side of your head and secure them with an elastic or a bobby pin. This look works well whether it's sleek or messy, making it as versatile as it is.

Braided bun

This style gives your low messy buns a little something extra. Part your hair on the side and braid it from the crown of your head to the back, where you want the base of your bun to be. Then, using elastic and bobby pins, gather the rest of the hair into a messy bun.

Sleek low pony with accessory

Ponytails are popular because they can be styled in a variety of ways while remaining incredibly simple. Brush your hair back, removing any lumps or creases. At the nape of your neck, gather all of your hair and secure with an elastic. Complete the look with your favourite hair accessory.

Messy wrapped ponytail

This ponytail looks great because it highlights any natural texture or leftover curls. Make a ponytail at the nape of your neck with your hair. To keep the pony in place, use an elastic. To hide the elastic, pull a small piece of hair from underneath the ponytail and wrap it around it. Pin the end of your hair to your head with a bobby pin.

Twisted up-do

This simple updo looks elegant while requiring little effort. Pull your hair back into a ponytail with an elastic, and make a space at the base of the pony to pull the ponytail through and add a twist to the hair.

Twisted top knot

A sleek top-knot is one of the most popular hairstyles because it looks put together and looks good on almost any hair type. Pull your hair to the top of your head with a brush, making sure to brush out any creases or bumps. Gather your hair into a ponytail and secure it with an elastic to keep it tight and in place. Then, twist your hair into a bun and pin it in place with bobby pins.