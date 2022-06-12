Beautiful and artistic

Given an occasion, a woman would desire to look beautiful more so if it is her marriage as it is the dream of every bride to feel special on the occasion of her marriage. Designer outfits if worn do tend to have the effect of giving you that special feel as they tend not only to give you the confidence but also make you stand out in a crowd.



Models or women of every profession in general would not want to let go of the opportunity to look pretty. Besides occasions or being a bride they may opt for designer outfits for frequent use too - just for the fit and the comfort of it.

Brides who want to look and feel special for the occasion can have their dreams come true by opting for designer wear at KKaruna Designer Studio. Karuna Koganti, Fashion Designer and owner of KKaruna Designer Studio is a trained professional with a creative mind.She started working in 2005 with her unique designer outfits and since its inception, Karuna has developed designs for many reputed stores through consignments and many South Indian movies.

Karuna has also designed for celebrities for several special occasions. It has been quite an exciting growth journey for Karuna from when she began the designer store and where she owns a bridal fashion store in Hyderabad and also sells her exquisite collection through the company's website.

"The wide collection of bridal lehengas, bridal blouses, fusion dresses, gowns, heritage Kankchi, Banaras saris, designer cocktail saris and many more beautiful outfits designed for women to suit any kind of special occasion makes us special among all. We also customise the outfits according to the client's requirement," said Karuna Koganti, Owner of KKaruna Designer Studio.

Speaking about the process of designing outfits, Karuna said that creating a garment is magical. The process involves planning, sketching, sourcing the fabric, dyeing, printing, embellishments, drafting, pattern making, fitting and many more stages. "Imagination comes alive for me. Whenever a bride approaches me with a dream, she wants to be the most beautiful one in the world! andI am blessed with the opportunity to create something just out of a thought, which makes every bride a beautiful diva," expresses Karuna with happiness.

Fond of Karuna's creativity, a customer, Sribindu said, "KKaruna Design Studio not only reflects the inner beauty of Karuna's thoughts, clarity and innovativeness, but also adds a beautiful celebration to all those lives, who have adorned her creations at least once. She never fails to leave us wanting for more when it comes to her creations and designs. Exemplary, beautiful, exquisite and from the heart is what KKaruna Design Studio is all about." According to the owner, every design is the best one as it is crafted for a special person on the happiest occasion. "When I get feedbacksfrom different clients who share their beautiful pictures, I feel like I am at the top of the world!" said elated Karuna. The owner has major clientele through brides, bride's family members and their friends. "I have worked for many IAS officers, industrialists, doctors, politician families, NRI clients, celebrities and many others for different special occasions and weddings," said Karuna. "Possibilities are endless for those who want to start-up a company," said Karuna. According to her if a person's hobby and passion becomes his/her profession, then one can achieve great heights in their career. She added that innovation is a key to success.