Beyond looking perfect

It is natural for anyone to want to look nice, but the constant push to look good and ideal among teenagers is cause for concern. Teenagers crave validation and approval from their peers, some people are relying on self-worth is entirely dependent on the number of likes their most recent Facebook post received.



With advertisements, magazines, commercials, and social media placing a strong focus on thin, slender, feminine, fair ladies and lean, athletic muscular men! are we forgetting our true self-worth? How can one tackle the pressure of looking good?

These behaviours often stem from a negative body image which in turn leads to unhealthy eating habits, highly unbalanced diets, and plummeting self-esteem. let's remember that our bodies have a far more important purpose than just being visually pleasing. Rithika Krishnan, a clinical psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital's Well Woman Centre, tells IANSlife about the value of our bodies beyond appearances and how to accept them:

• Owe it to our body: Our bodies are living breathing versions of ourselves that deserves absolute respect for their incredible capabilities. We need to cultivate gratitude for our body's amazing capacities.

• Avoid comparisons: Try to be more mindful of the times that we compare our bodies to that of others. Body dissatisfaction tends to rise when comparing ourselves to celebrities and peers. There is no "perfect" look that exists. Each body is unique!

• Know That You're Worth It: We need to separate our appearance, and our feelings about it from how we evaluate our worth as a person. We do not deserve any less just because we did not fit into a smaller size. Our appearance must not have any bearing on our decision to give ourselves more grace and be a little kinder to ourselves!