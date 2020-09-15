Breakup in the time of lockdown can be tough

The lines of The Breakup song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', were an instant hit upon release, resonating with many who have been through heartbreak. In 2020, however, the groovy track would be of little relevance as the pandemic plays spoilsport for people who seem to be trying to rebuild their lives after a breakup.



Indeed, being locked in while tackling a breakup can be a nightmare. As hopelessness, anxiety and sadness loom over brokenhearted souls, what could be the solution?

Actress Adah Sharma, said that she has had lots of heartbreaks, from being dumped by boys to being dumped from a film and also agrees that a breakup amid the lockdown can be tough.

She says, "Breakups and heartbreaks are common, but amid the lockdown when you can't go meet friends or take your mind off the person who left you, or try to sort out the issue, life can be tough."

She added, "I have the most amazing friends. I've had my heart broken in non corona times and had a friend who was shooting for a film on the other end of the world, but he did everything he could to take my mind off the gloominess, and made me laugh till my stomach hurt. My closest friends are funny, caring, and protective, and have a wicked sense of humour, and they make sure to cheer me up whenever I'm sad."

Actress Celina Jaitly calls a heartbreak a 'universal experience' that comes with intense emotional anguish and distress.

Celina says, "I personally believe being locked in is a great opportunity for self introspection. Start an at-home exercise regimen. Take care of yourself. Use the phone, lead the way in letting people know what you need. Watch an emotional movie and have a good cry. Venting negative emotions is important. Read self-help books and listen to podcasts. Set aside time every day for doing something that feels positive, such as hobbies, comedies or playing with a pet."

She stressed that people shouldn't waste energy on feeling ashamed or guilty about their feelings.

While actress Ahana Kumra says that she is at an age where, if she has not had a heartbreak, she has not lived her life right. Calling a breakup 'normal', the actress said that lockdown surely takes a major emotional toll.

She says, "Everybody goes through heartbreaks and that's how you learn, evolve and grow. Yes, the lockdown has been difficult for many. I know a lot of people who have broken up during the lockdown and, of course, it takes a major emotional toll on your mental wellbeing, because you can't go and meet the person to sort out an issue. What I learnt during the lockdown is that you really need to concentrate on yourself."

Ahana stressed that self love is important. "If things are not working out during the lockdown, maybe they are not meant to work at all, because this is the toughest phase of everyone's life and if you cannot handle this situation, then maybe it's not meant to be," she noted. The actress added breakups can be harder for the younger generation as social media plays a huge role.

In the current scenario, Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap lines 'dil se hai maine aaj usko nikala' and 'uski photo bhi jalayi, phir flush me bahake thodi thandak si aayi' from his number 'Breakup party' wouldn't seem all that extreme, perhaps, to many.