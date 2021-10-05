British Citizen Award conferred on Telugu Woman

Renowned dancer and Hyderabad-born Ragasudha Vinjamuri receives the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) for her contributions to Art. Twenty-six people have been selected from throughout the UK for the award by an Independent Assessment Panel, who have rendered extensive services to healthcare, education, community, volunteering, and art.

A moment of pride to the global Telugu community as Ragasudha becomes the first Telugu woman to receive this award. BCA is a measure of the commitment, determination, and integrity demonstrated in the awardees, work and medals are presented to a few of such exceptional individuals each year. The high-spirited medal ceremony took place in the House of Lords of British Parliament, hosted by renowned actor and presenter Tim Vincent The medal of honour, inscribed with the words "For the Good of the Country" was presented to Ragasudha by Wendy Pretten, Managing Director of Places for People, in the presence of Patron Dame Mary Perkins, Founder of Specsavers, and other senior figures from the sponsor community including Big Bus London, Objective HR, Places for People, Specsavers and One Stop in attendance. In her response, Ragasudha has emphasised how dance is a powerful tool in raising awareness of important social, cultural, and environmental themes.

Even during the pandemic and lockdown, Ragasudha through her Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence has been conducting webinars to highlight the cultural and linguistic diversity of India and has been presenting Telugu poems and Hindi translations to Telugu poems on different national and internationa lplatforms. Speaking on this occasion Ragasudha stated that the recognisation she got is a very high honour and her outstanding skills like classical dance and art which are part of Indian culture have fetched her the name and fame.

