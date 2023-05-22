Celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani reveals summer hair trends

With the onset of the summer, give your beautiful locks a fun reset for the bright days ahead and your summer getaways. In case you are short on inspiration, here’s a round-up of the top hairstyles from renowned hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in collaboration with Dyson that you can easily achieve.



Bangs and fringes all the way!

Bangs and fringes will be seen making a great resurgence in the summer of 2023. From Wednesday Addams inspired wispy bangs, to soft feathery bangs, baby bangs etc, bangs are versatile and one can choose basis their hair length and texture to compliment your face shape. To draw more attention to your strong facial features, suggest your stylist to keep the outer layer of the fringe longer and the middle part of the fringe shorter. Use the round volumising brush attachment of the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler to add the necessary oomph to your bangs.

Pro tip: Bangs can look good on everyone, but if you want to make sure your fringe doesn’t turn out to be a disaster, you should keep your face shape in mind when asking for the chop.

Wavy Bob

The wavy bob was recently spotted in the Dyson x Aprita Mehta’s showcase during the Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and this will become a big trend during the summer season. It’s a shorter bob that is cut with shorter layers at the front and longer layers at the back, adding more life and volume to your hair. While a chin-length bob may seem like a big chop to some, this hairstyle can actually be an extremely flattering choice.

Beachy Waves

Loose beach waves are certainly among one of the most appealing and versatile hairstyles you can wear. This look is one of Adhuna’s favourites, these sophisticated waves can assist your transition from day to night. Beachy waves dressed up are also a super ideal wedding hairstyle to complete your easy and relaxed look.

Voluminous Blow Dry

The 90s blowout was already very popular, and 2023 is no different. While some may think it’s challenging to get this look at home, the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler allows you to create the ideal voluminous blow-dry. Your hair will look effortlessly gorgeous and full of shine.

Summer Hair

Care Tips And Tricks

♦ As our busy lifestyle often deprives us of a proper hair care regime, Adhuna also shared some insightful tips for helping us attain gorgeous tresses that turn heads this spring-summer.

♦ Cold shower followed by drying for smoother and shinier hair: Blast your hair with a cold shower (after shampooing) as hot water not only damages our skin but also our hair and scalp. Cold shower will seal the cuticles and make hair shinier, stronger, and smoother. However, don’t keep your hair wet for long as hair is more fragile in this state.

♦ Extreme heat is detrimental: Choosing the right temperature is of utmost importance while styling. The Dyson haircare range is equipped with intelligent heat control to maintain optimum temperatures and prevent extreme heat damage. Do not forget using a heat protectant before styling your hair.

♦ Say yes to updos: Nobody likes their hair falling on their face during the summer. Hence it is ideal to opt for hairstyles like braids, messy updos and ponytails. These hairstyles are also great to camouflage an oily scalp.

♦ Hair Massage + treatments = shiny hair: The action of the massage/ brushing stimulates the blood circulation which feeds the root of the hair and helps maintain healthier hair and scalp. Hair massage needs to be done at least two or three times a week. A good hair massage also helps the nutrients to efficiently reach the hair follicles. Hair treatments are also a great way to nourish your hair and improve its shine and condition. Apply a hair treatment at least once a week or as recommended by your stylist.

♦ Volume, volume and some more volume: Who doesn’t like to add some volume to their hair, especially in the crown area? If you are tackling flat hair, then use the round volumising brush to add volume to your hair. It can also be used to seamlessly sweep bangs away from the face to provide volume and create the desired style. Another way of adding volume to your hair is by layering the crown area,

♦ Prepare, Style and Fix: After spending hours styling your hair, sometimes your hairstyle or curls may loosen up. If this describes you, then you may be missing one of the most important steps, i.e., setting your hairstyle with a lightweight setting spray or cold shot. Our hair often sets in the same position as it cools down. Hence the correct procedure for styling your hair should be - style your hair using the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, set your curls/hairstyle using cold shot, pin up your curls for 5-10 minutes and finish off with a setting spray. You can go with styling products that fit your hair type, length and thickness.