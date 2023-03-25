Dia Mirza spends time with young students and spoke about protecting the planet

She was seen playing games, having fun, and making climate action easier to talk about in the classroom. Climate champion Dia Mirza was recently seen spending her afternoon with young students in a local school to make climate action more accessible to them and discuss environment conservation. Sweet moments from the entire interaction show the actress glowing among the children, ecstatic about receiving a special handmade gift, and even growing a sapling together.

Dia, who is also the UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs and the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, participated in interactive games with the kids and took to her Twitter to share a cute video of her experience

"It was a wonderful experience to interact with young minds and to see how willing they are to learn more about issues like climate change and what they can do to take better care of the planet.

I feel hopeful that the next generation will take over the stewardship of the environment with responsibility and a sense of empathetic ownership."