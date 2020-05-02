DIY hair colours to celebrate your mane

Here's a reality check - we know it's going to be a while before we see our favourite hair dressers and manicurists, so it's time to take care of our beauty needs all by ourselves!

And if you're ready to switch things up a little, try sporting a new hair colour which that you can flaunt, once things return to the new normal.

While there is some apprehension to switch to a different hair colour, we spoke to the experts at L'Oreal India to put together a style guide and ensure you find the right hue to match your skin tone.

Here are a few colour suggestions L'Oreal thinks you try a trend this summer:

Bronze

If you are looking for a natural hue and want to ditch those jet-black locks, try a warm bronze hair colour. This will up your hair game adding shimmer, bronze tones and bring in subtle tones of browns resulting in a stunning, sun-kissed look. It works for almost all skin tones and is a sure shot hit when you see Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the leading ladies of Bollywood sport it.

Mahogany

This vibrant shade falls between brown and red and is perfect for those who want a natural, but at the same a time, edgy tint lien up your face. And if your hair is wavy then Mahogany can help define those tresses even more. Mahogany will give you a refreshing change whether it's just a short stint or ends up staying with you for long. This colour will definitely lift up your entire look as it did for the wonder woman of Indian cricket, Mithali Raj.

Cherry

If you own naturally dark brown hair then adding a pop of cherry could be a great option. This intense and bright hue will offer a completely different aura to your look. If you want to experiment and go all out, like the dancing diva Shakti Mohan, then this is the colour for you.