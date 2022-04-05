Eyewear elevates your look, says Hailey Bieber

Vogue Eyewear celebrates the beginning of a new season with fashion muse and model Hailey Bieber as its radiant new ambassador and creative partner. Launching the exclusive collaboration and campaign, the first drop of Hailey's co-designed collection for Vogue Eyewear frames authentic beauty with celebrity style.

Hailey Bieber said, "Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone and I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit any style".

"This collaboration is special to me because I was able to work with the team to co-design frames that felt natural, but still fashion-forward and fun. The Vogue Eyewear team was so much fun to work with and we had a great time shooting the campaign for the collection," Hailey added.

Each Hailey Bieber and Vogue Eyewear frame comes with a dedicated signature logo on the temple, as well as a trendy custom-made carry pouch, so you can take them anywhere you want, in style.