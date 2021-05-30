Fashion hacks for curvy ladies

Challenging size-zero standards and democratizing size and shape means that real women, including the short-and-curvy, the tall-but-not-modelesque, and the curvy-and-proud feel more comfortable, accepted and less under pressure. But if perfection is no longer is equated with being skinny, real women still face real issues when it comes to how to dress. They still want to look slimmer, sleeker, more urbane and elegant. This takes some definite know-how and experience with styling.

Here are some basic hacks to nail your clothing

Strike the right balance between fitted and too tight

There's a difference between being squeezed up in a dress and a dress fitting your body nicely. You shouldn't see lines of any undergarments through the dress, that's when you know it's too tight.

Everybody should have a shapewear arsenal

Every woman needs a little bit of cinching, smoothing, and support sometimes. Generally, smoothing in the tummy and hips can make us look more refined and polished in our clothes. The number one piece that women should have is a body briefer.

Don't wear leggings as pants

There is way too much personal information on the streets of many cities because of this trend. Leggings are not pants. They are meant to be worn underneath clothing. That's why they are sold with hosiery and accessories in department stores.