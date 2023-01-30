Female bonding

A famous writer once said, Love is only chatter, friends are all that matter! A friend in need is a friend indeed! Well, friendship is indeed a treasure and the company of good friends, makes life more meaningful and fun. The worth of good friendship has been recognized and the concept of celebrating 'Friendship Day' has started attracting lots of attention these days! It has recently been celebrated in a grand way last Sunday. Research indicates that women are better at making friends, confiding in each other, interacting with acquaintances and friends and also manage to squeeze out time for those gossip sessions! Experts say that 'gossip-sessions' are good for health as one tends to express bottled-up feelings and expressions. Good 'sakhis' or 'pals' can actually heal each other without realizing it! Of course excessive gossiping and spreading rumors have to be avoided. If the discussions are healthy and hover around positive notes, friendship between two women can be a blessing!



In fact it might just happen that your best friend might actually be your first love. Sujatha and Veena are two home-makers who are busy throughout the day in house-hold activities. But they meet every single day for an hour in the evening. Says Veena, "Meeting, walking and talking with Sujatha has become a part of my daily routine. We walk for an hour and discuss many subjects like how we spent our day, we exchange tips on fashion, recipes, problems of in-laws, husbands and children. Fortunately we are both fond of shopping, so once a week we go out to the Bazaar for purchases. I can say that we are very good friends and that life is more interesting with some friends around!"

The modern times have made our lives more stressful than before. Many women are working and are leading extremely busy lives. Working women are actually multi-tasking and trying to cope up with both work and on the home-front. The gift of the gab seems to be an added advantage for them! Says Anuradha Devi, working as a medical transcript, "I feel friendship between two women is great, but I also feel that in every such association, there are also under-currents of envy, jealousy and a sense of comparison. If these factors are guarded against, then friendship can be a blessing. Women bond well together no wonder we have a saying... If you want a story to spread around, just tell a woman and ask her to keep it a secret!"

Well, like every other relationship this one too has a flip and a flop side to it! Friendships have become stronger over the Internet and through social net working sites.

Staying in touch has become so much easier now! Chatting up with friends over a cup of coffee can be one of the most enlightening and entertaining experience for everyone! Just try to get in touch with one of your friends and have a chit-chat session, feel yourself lightening up, share your troubles, compare notes, make each other laugh, get that load off your chest and relax.... The best part to have friends is that you can be yourself and keep those masks away, as a good friend is the one who knows everything about you and still likes you! Life is definitely more beautiful with a few good friends around!!