For all iron ladies

Anaemia is a condition in which lack of red blood cells to carry enough oxygen to the body's tissues. Anaemia is mostly seen in women.

There are different types of anaemia like,Aplastic anaemia, Iron deficiency anaemia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, vitamin defiance anemia.

♦ Certain forms of anemia are passed down through your genes, and infants may have it from birth.

♦ Women are at risk of iron-deficiency anemia because of blood loss from their periods and higher blood supply demands during pregnancy.

♦ Older adults have a greater risk of anemia because of other medical conditions or because they don't eat as well as they should.

There are many types of anemia. All have different causes and treatments. Some forms -- like the mild anemia that happens during pregnancy -- aren't a major concern.

But some types of anemia may create lifelong health problems.

Symptoms generally include:

The signs of anemia can be so mild at first that you might not even notice them. But if your condition gets worse, so do they. Symptoms of Include tiredness and fatigue

Symptoms generally include Shortness of Breath, Pale skin, rapid heartbeat, loss of energy, dizziness, memory loss.

Symptoms of anemia caused by Vitamin B12 are tingling sensation, difficulty in walking, dementia stiffness arms and legs. Lead poisoning are constipation, Vomiting, Nausea blue black line on gums.

Symptoms of Anemia caused by chronic red blood cell destruction are dark colored urine, gallstones, Jaundice. Sickle cell anemia are fatigue, low immune systems, delayed growth in children joints pain.

Poor appetite is a common symptom. Very heavy menstrual periods. During pregnancy doctors suggest foliate supplements.

♦ Dizziness

♦ Fast or unusual heartbeat

♦ Head ache

♦ Pain, including in your bones, chest, belly, and joints

♦ Problems with growth, for children and teens

♦ Shortness of breath

♦ Skin that's pale or yellow

♦ Swollen or cold hands and feet

♦ Tiredness or weakness

♦ Vision problems

Treatment:

Treatment for anemic includes Iron supplements and eating a healthy and iron rich foods.

Red blood cells contain hemoglobin which is iron rich protein which gives red color to the blood. Women should include iron rich foods.

Folate rich diet and vitamin b12 rich foods. Iron rich foods are green leafy vegetables at least 100gm / per day, eggs 3 nos daily 200 to 300gms of fruits like Oranges, Pomegranate, Watermelon raisins, dates, figs, apricots. Almonds 4 to 5, Sesame till 1 tsp, groundnuts 2tsp. In non veg foods liver is rich in iron.

Jaggery is rich in iron 5 to 10gms. In grains like rice flakes, bajra, jowar, soyabeans and roasted bengal gram. All vitamin C rich foods help in absorption of iron in the body.

Avoid caffeinated beverages for better absorption of iron. Recommended dietary allowances of Iron for women normal is 21 mg/day. Pregnancy 35mg/day and lactating mother 21 mg/day.

Vitamin B12 rich foods include fish, milk and milk products, poultry, eggs, cheese meat and soya milk, liver, beef, and nuts. Foliate rich foods include green leafy vegetables (palak), aprouts, papaya, tomatoes, banana, avocado, nuts and seeds, whole pulses, broccoli, oranges, beetroot, beans, bendy, fortified bread.

Causes:

Causes of Anemia are – Body doesn't make red blood cells, Bleeding-like menstrualbleeding, would or accidents, Thrombocytopenia. Sometimes body destroys red blood cells.