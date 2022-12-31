Get ready for New Year’s Eve  

The year is almost coming to an end, and in a few days, a brand-new one will begin. The New Year is all about fresh starts and maintaining a positive mindset. Although makeup and highlighters are great, nothing compares to the feeling of having skin that is naturally glowing and full!



From New Year's Eve parties to weddings, December is a busy party month. You want to look your utmost best at every party as you prepare for the biggest of the year. So, without further ado, begin your skincare routine to achieve the ideal glow.

Here are some handy tips that'll let you shine as you count down to 2023:

Hyaluronic acid is a magic solution for all your skin-related worries

Hyaluronic acid (HA), a naturally occurring saccharide or sugar, has received a lot of attention lately for its capacity to sustain the extracellular matrix structures that keep the skin firm as well as to strengthen various skin processes. The extracellular matrix of the skin extracellular matrix plays a crucial role in determining the skin's resilience, firmness, tightness, and volume. The scaffolding proteins that keep the skin tight and firm; collagen and elastin are two essential components of this structure. Additionally, HA is a hydrophilic material, which means it has the capacity to draw in and hold moisture. In actuality, a single HA molecule may hold many times its weight in moisture. Because of this characteristic, HA is also essential for keeping the skin hydrated. Young skin corresponds to hydration or moisturisation while dryness and dullness caused by dehydration are characteristics of an ageing skin.

In cosmetic products, both HA and sodium hyaluronate are utilised, and are jointly referred to as "hyaluronic acid" by marketers, despite there are some significant distinctions. Some people opt for additional HA because as they age, their skin loses moisture. An individual can use oral supplements, topical lotions, serums, or even injections.

The likelihood of an allergic reaction is low because HA is produced naturally by the body. As a result, HA injections have a variety of applications. It can have medical and cosmetic purposes. Treatment like Profhilo is injected into the face by a dermatologist to make them appear glowing. Hyaluronic acid supplements and topical solutions can help people combat several indications of ageing and retain a young appearance. Although HA is naturally present in the skin's layers, as we become older, our skin loses more and more of its valuable stores of this sugar. Therefore, the main goal of skincare products and treatments like Profhilo is to replenish the skin's depleted HA reserves.

Characteristics of Hyaluronic Acid

Moisturises skin - Hyaluronic acid is frequently used to moisturise skin. HA can be consumed as a supplement or used topically as a cream. For people with dry skin, HA can raise skin moisture levels and enhance their quality of life.

Helps heal wounds - Hyaluronic acid aids in tissue regeneration during wound healing and helps the skin retain moisture. It also reduces the roughness of the skin. A person's psychosocial well-being may suffer when they endure skin changes. This can take place as people age.

Combats aging - The skin contains around 50% of the body's total hyaluronic acid. Wrinkles can develop as a result of modifications in this quantity, which may be brought on by UV exposure. In addition to improving skin firmness and elasticity, HA can dramatically lessen the depth of wrinkles.

Other skincare tips to get that glow in the parties

Consistency is the key - You might be exhausted from the festivities, but it's imperative that you continue with your daily skincare routine. Remove make-up before sleeping and cleanse your skin of all the products from the previous night. Don't forget to apply moisturiser.

Healthy eating - Because it's festive time you may want to indulge in delectable treats like Christmas plum cakes and butterscotch puddings. But keep in mind that they are highly sugary, therefore you should balance your diet with nutrient-dense foods. Drink loads of water and keep yourself hydrated.

Get rid of dead skin cells - You can exfoliate your skin at home using pre-made skincare products at least once a week. Always check your product label to make sure you're using the exfoliant correctly.

Wear SPF - It is very important to apply sunscreen with SPF 30 and above while going out even in winter. Also, make sure the sunscreen is broad-spectrum, meaning it guards against both UVA and UVB rays.

Catch up on some sleep: You don't want to walk into the party with dark circles and puffy eyes. Being constantly tired and sleep deprived wears out one's skin. Stick to your regular sleeping schedule before the party to look fresh and young.