Get ready to face thousands of trumpets in your journey: Divya 

A journalist, writer, poetess, and young, full-time working mother, Divya Johari Resu is a pretty voluble, strong, vivacious and fearless woman who beautifully manages her professional life with her commitments. Being extremely passionate about life and poems, she pens down every thought – right from her opinions to core emotions to little joys to grief to others felt. Being a mother of a toddler, she is an avid multi-tasker. Her expression of emotions has always been her forte that directly touches a chord.



Saying about her journey as author, Divya says, "My journey as an author has been a self-exploratory one, to be precise. And, it did not begin overnight, though. I started writing when I was in Class IV. I also got awarded by Scholastic for the first poem that I wrote. Back then, I chose my subjects and penned my thoughts and ideas on paper."

"Eventually, I ploughed the genres of poetry, creative writing, fictional and non-fictional writing. I explored my interests while I grew up. On this journey, what I learned as an author is that self-encouragement is what keeps you going. There will be a lot of people who would and would not support your dreams. But, if you stand by your ambition and intent, nobody can stop you. Earlier this year, I became a published author with my debut collection of poetry - Little Do We Know - published by Synergy Books India," she adds

She says that a lot of thought and effort has gone into the making of "Little Do We Know". She says, "By now, if you have read the book, it showcases recognition and acceptance of those emotions that we experience daily and choose to overlook. As the author or poet of the book, I have tried to capture multiple human sentiments in my verses. From simple emotions to the most complicated ones, what and how we emote reflect our DNA as humans. When I began penning down these thoughts in the form of poetry, I was expecting my first child. Being pregnant, adapting to the situations, and undergoing body and emotional transitions on the other - there was a lot to take care of. The book is my intended effort for people to familiarise themselves with the sentiments one goes through during their existence. And, of course, not just during motherhood. The poems have been composed to encourage the reader to overcome any situation with hope."

She says that her parents encouragement make her stand where she is now. "When I was an 8-year-old, I received constant encouragement from my parents and teachers to pursue my passion for writing. I loved expressing what I felt, and thus, writing happened. Plus, I wanted to share all the experiences I have gained till now. Eventually, several folks supported my passion. My daughter, Shivantika is one such person."

"There will always be thousands of trumpets that will blow at you while you pursue your dream. So, my case was not any different. Limited time and restrictive opportunities initially held me back. A full-time job to cater to alongside raising a child made me a better manager of time and kept me on my toes all the time. This way, I made sure to make full use of each opportunity I got," she added.