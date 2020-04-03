Get summer ready

Let's be optimistic, the lockdown isn't going to last forever and we will get to step out of our houses soon enough.



When that day comes, you have to be fashion ready for all those meetings, dates and parties which quarantine has left us all craving for. Summer is round the corner, so it's time to give your wardrobe a break from dull colours and heavy fabrics; bring out bright colours, prints and flowy silhouettes.

You've got plenty of time to pack the woollens and iron out summer styles. Take this time to rummage and try on all your outfits to see which ones still compliment your body and those which are still in trend. Find prints, fabrics and colours which continue to be a hit this season.

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva and Abhishek Yadav, Design Head, Spykar Lifestyles, helps you out with that to keep and what to stow. "Fabrics like viscose and modal which are easy to clean and remain wrinkle free will be the preferred choices. Spring fashion will also go into summer so expect a lot of relaxed fits as opposed to the bodycon and skinny styles" he say.

Abstract prints

"Abstract art has been a source of great inspiration for runway collections and now it is coming back in Spring/ Summer trends 2020. These creative prints emote a range of emotions, making them ideal for all occasions. Colourful and haphazardly drawn splashes of paint are on have everything from jackets to blouses and pants," says Jaffery.

Boot Leg Pants with a panel of abstract print on the side paired with a neutral top will make for a great. These can be accessorised with block heels or sneakers depending on the occasion.

Hot pink and yellow will also be very popular. Opt for a summery yellow dress with a panel of abstract print down the front or hot pink pants with a white crop top. Over the weekends, you can think out of the box and step out in fun palazzos in abstract black and white prints.

Nature based prints

"Spring is also the season of blooming, hence nature inspired prints are evergreen for this time of the year. Floral, jungle and plant inspired prints in pastel colours will be a great option," says Yadav.

Draped dhoti pants with an off shoulder printed top ensures style with comfort. This outfit can be worn for a casual brunch or dressed up for a celebration.

"Denim over-alls with a floral shirt is also a chic look for this season. The versatility of the denim fabric makes it a great choice for all seasons," adds Yadav.

Don't forget about the basic colours such as black, beige, blue and white which can be teamed up with different prints, for e.g. a black stripped pant can be combined with a black jacket with geometric prints.

Animal prints

"Animal prints can be a little intimidating; however, when worn correctly, they make a fashion statement like no other," says Jaffery. Leopard and Zebra prints are going to be seen a lot of clothes this season.

Opt for a simple cheetah printed top with a lace detail and pair it with some white denims for an elegant look. One can also opt for a Zebra printed crop top with black pants for an evening out.

Animal printed jumpers and rompers with classy black heels will also be a great option.