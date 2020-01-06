Grit, courage take her to skies

While the girls of her age were still making career plans and attending coaching classes, 19-year-old Vijayawada-based Anny Divya was in the cockpit, flying the world's largest twinjet - Boeing 777.

After receiving flying license at the tender age of 19, she was employed with Air India immediately.

In a freewheeling tete-a-tete with the Womenia, Anny Divya opened up her heart. "I did my Boeing 737 training in Spain and Boeing 777 training in London, which made me fly the world's largest twin jet–Boeing 777."

Born in 1987 to Padmini Divya and Murahari, Divya studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya and Nalanda Educational Institution and then joined KL University.

She has a brother named Anne Mahesh and a sister named Pria Anne.

"After completing my education at the age of 17, I was trained at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, the popular flying school run by Air India.

I finished my training at 19 and landed a job in Air India in 2006. I was then sent for training to Spain - first time overseas on the Boeing 737 as the first officer, she recalls.

Now, she is among the youngest women commanders of the Boeing 777 in the world. She flies regularly to New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Divya says, "Being a middle-class family, we have faced a financial crisis. My father has taken loan for my training. I remember the days I went to Delhi to take the exam.

I travelled with my mother by train unreserved, so more or less standing for two days. we could not afford a flight ticket to Delhi in those days.

I was mocked by my schoolmates as I had poor language skills in English. I took it as a challenge, and I learned it well and I believe in 'not knowing is okay but not learning is not okay'.

I remember every moment in my life and in fact, the first time I flew in an aircraft was not as a passenger but its pilot," chuckles Divya.

"I feel that three factors are the main reasons for my achievements-parents, my own determination and hope. I believe that there is a sunrise after darkness," she says.

"Whenever I come to Vijayawada, I feel that it is the best place in the world. Vijayawada is my favourite city in India and New York is my favourite destination because it is abuzz all the time.

I suggest the youth these days not to go with the flow, go with your mind," she shares.

Padmini, Divya's mother, joins us, "She had the best determination towards her goal. Her ambition made her this great today.

She is active from her school days and she won every sport she played and topped in everything. I feel like missing her every day, but I feel great that she is inspiration to many people."