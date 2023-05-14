Happy Mothers Day: Single Moms Celebrate Strength, Love and Resilience!

Mother’s Day is a special day to honor and appreciate all mothers around the world. However, being a single mother comes with unique challenges that deserve recognition. Today, Hans India speaks to single mothers to gain insight into their experiences, struggles, and triumphs. From balancing work and parenthood to dealing with societal stigmas, these mothers have stories that will inspire and empower us all. Here are

Seethamsetty Vijaya Lakshmi, Entrepreneur

Seethamsetty Vijaya Lakshmi with her daughter

Like many young women, I grew up with aspirations and dreams. Eventually, I got married and my life became more colourful and peaceful. However, tragedy struck when I lost my husband. I was completely shattered and everything seemed bleak and empty. However, the sole source of hope and motivation that kept me moving forward was my daughter. She is the product of our love and the responsibility my late husband left me with. I made a promise to myself that no matter what, I would be there for her, and by God’s grace, we are leading a good life now. Being a single parent, whether financially or emotionally, comes with numerous challenges, and the words and actions of others can often hurt us deeply. But I remind myself to focus on what’s best for my family, and to ignore the negativity from society. To all single mothers out there, I want to remind you that you are not alone. Give your children the wings to fly and chase their dreams, and they will undoubtedly make you proud. To the children of single mothers, please understand that we are here for you and we want nothing more than your happiness and well-being.



Abhimanika Yadav K, Founder Mom Athletic





Abhimanika Yadav K with her son

I am a fitness coach, former beauty pageant winner, and social media influencer. I also had a television show called ETV Live, which was one of the longest-running fitness shows in a regional language and broadcasted globally. My journey started in my second innings after I moved out of my marriage with my son. We faced challenges from society, but we didn’t lose trust in each other.



I started as a school teacher to earn some income because I didn’t have a job back then. I also did dance classes and got certified in Zumba fitness, which led me to establish an event management company called Abhimanyu Entertainment Concepts with my partner Amir. We hosted events, dance choreographies, team building activities, and corporate events. I also got into modeling after winning beauty pageants and did a lot of TV ads and print shoots. Playing the role of both a mother and father was not easy, but I realised that I needed to do the best I could as a mother without trying to be the father. It’s important to communicate with your child and let them know the reality that you can only do so much as a single parent. I promised my son that I would give him the best within my capability. We faced difficulties because people treated us differently, but I always told him the positive side of the situation and made sure he was aware of all the realities in the world and society.

Communication is key when raising a child. I listened to my son’s opinions, thoughts, and decisions, and we made decisions together. The most difficult part of being a single parent is decision-making, but I learned from my failures and trusted my instincts.

To all the single parents out there, my advice is to not take on the burden of being both a father and mother. Do what’s best for you and your child, and respect each other’s decisions. It’s important to speak up for yourself and not stay in an abusive relationship. Communication is crucial in any relationship, but if it doesn’t work, it’s not fine to endure any kind of abuse, emotional or physical.

My journey was not easy, but the trust my son had in me was my driving force. I challenged the world, and a lot of ups and downs taught me valuable lessons. Don’t be afraid to take risks and follow your dreams. Life is a journey, and we learn from our experiences.

Deepika Maheshwari, Founder, Billionaires Network, Co-Founder of women Business Cult





Deepika Maheshwari with her kid

Being hailed as an unstoppable and iron-willed individual, I have often pondered whether I truly possess these qualities. However, upon reflection, I have realized that the one thing that has enabled me to triumph over life’s challenges is my commitment to continuously learning and growing. This decision has brought me invaluable relationships, a solid set of values, and remarkable friendships throughout my life’s journey. I have documented my experiences in my autobiography, “Unstoppable: Deepika Maheshwari,” which is an effort to demonstrate how anyone can become unstoppable and achieve great heights with patience and perseverance.



As a single parent, I have encountered various challenges that are common among mothers in similar situations. Single mothers often shoulder the burden of both parental roles, which can be emotionally taxing. They may also experience feelings of loneliness, stress, and exhaustion from managing all aspects of parenting on their own. Additionally, raising a child as a single parent can present financial hurdles. Without a partner to share expenses, it can be challenging to meet the financial needs of the family, including housing, childcare, education, and healthcare. Balancing work and parenting can also be difficult, as single mothers must juggle their careers with their responsibilities as parents. Furthermore, as the sole decision-makers regarding their children’s wellbeing, education, healthcare, and other important aspects of their lives, single mothers face added pressure. Finally, they may also confront social stigma or judgment from others who hold negative stereotypes or misconceptions about single parenting.

To all the incredible single mothers out there, I want to take a moment to applaud and celebrate your strength, resilience, and unconditional love. You are true superheroes, navigating the challenging journey of parenthood on your own, and I deeply admire you for that. Your unwavering commitment to providing the best life possible for your little ones, despite the hardships, is the epitome of unconditional love, selflessness, and determination. Your sacrifices and hard work do not go unnoticed, even if it may sometimes feel that way. Your children are fortunate to have you as their role model, as you are teaching them invaluable life lessons through your strength, perseverance, and love. Remember that you are a source of inspiration, not only to your children but also to everyone who witnesses your unwavering strength. Your journey is an inspiration to others who face their own challenges, and you have the power to change lives and make a difference, simply by being the incredible person you are. Keep shining, single mothers - you are an inspiration to us all. “Every woman changes her surname after getting married, but I changed mine after becoming a mother. Nowadays, people know me more as ‘Abhimanika Tavi’ instead of Abhimanika Yadav. ‘Tavi’ is my son’s name, Tavish.” Never give up, as giving up is never an option. Mothers often tend to neglect their health in the process of taking care of their family. Make sure to take some time out for yourself to work out and exercise. My fitness journey helped me get through all the challenges in my life. It made me strong both mentally and physically, and hence, I could deal with every challenge with great courage and move forward. Today, I am in the best shape and health, and I feel like the strongest woman on earth.

Madhuri Palaji, Head of Talent, Software Company





Madhuri Palaji with her daughter

I am Madhuri Palaji, currently serving as the Head of Talent for an IT firm, while simultaneously pursuing my passion for writing. My book, Uniki, comprises an array of short stories that I have written over the years. My daughter, who is now in ninth grade, is the most cherished aspect of my life, as a single mother. My previous marriage lasted for nine years, but I finally left it, given the physical, mental, and financial abuse that I had to endure. Some days, I even thought of ending my life.

However, I realized that it was crucial to show my daughter that it is never acceptable to endure abuse at the hands of a man. Even though it was a difficult decision to make, owing to societal expectations, I chose to leave my husband. People often advised me to adjust for the sake of my daughter, but I was not willing to accept a wrong father figure for her. Fortunately, my divorce was relatively easy, as I did not ask for any form of child support or alimony, and he signed the papers willingly. Despite working full-time and taking care of my child alone, with no contribution from my ex-husband, it was not a significant challenge. I took up side jobs such as technical writing and translations, worked night shifts, and survived on just 3-4 hours of sleep per day for more than eight years. I even fought with my daughter’s school management to have only my name listed as her parent since her father never showed any interest in her life. Although attending school events alone was challenging, my daughter’s achievements made it all worthwhile.