Harnaaz Sandhu sets the stage ablaze as she walks for Navyasa by Liva at BTFW 2023

All eyes were on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu as she walked as the showstopper for Navyasa By Liva. The brand launched their new summer-spring'23 collection ARCADIA at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023.



This brand for modern Indian women changed the way sarees were perceived. After the positive response, the collection is now expanding to other categories which were at display on the ramp.

The SS'23 range includes day wear, party wear and office wear sarees and garments, in an interesting mix of fabrics- from georgettes to crepes to satins. The sustainable outfits are heavily inspired by the imaginary, coveted golden land where everything is new, fresh, and exquisite; where everyone and every creature lives in harmony with each other. This makes it a trans-seasonal collection that is an amalgamation of cool prints and fearless yet wearable silhouettes.

This collection explores the beautiful relationship between an individual's sense of self and purpose. Every element, meticulous artwork, and fine photogenic style in each outfit together tell a peculiar story. The collection features nature in shades of white, pink, blue, and purple. It's time to witness sarees in a different light.