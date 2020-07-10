Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide open for South Zone

Wearing a crown and representing your own zone and making everyone proud is much more than just beauty with brain contest. This pageant is a hunt for the 'Modern Married Indian Woman' whose usual beauty and elegance are better by sensitivity and intelligence, with some more energy and ingenuity in the contemporary context.

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide has come up with an opportunity where married females can look forward to accomplish their dreams. Haut Monde believes women are beautiful, strong, wherein the contest motivates women of all generations to come over and feel who you are.

However, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is an International Beauty Pageant based in New Delhi, initiated in 2011 and has been giving this awesome platform to all the Indian Married Women in India and abroad.

In 2020, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is celebrating its 10th successful years of the beautiful journey. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers decided to organize auditions via an online platform. Moreover, the online audition is an encouraging platform for all ladies to get auditioned from the comfort of their home, married women between 21 years and 45 years can participate. There are no criteria of weight and height. So, start your new journey by registering yourself for the audition and give yourself a new horizon with more confidence.

The online interview is done by some popular people from the industry along with the winners from last year. After qualifying the online interview, you will embark upon a new journey with exclusive training and grooming by the experts in the industry like Nutritionist, Diet, Weight Management, Public Speaking, Pageant Question and Answers, Ramp Walk and much more for almost 3 days in the month of august in Dehradun's Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort along with classic video shoot and photoshoot. Till December all the finalists will be virtually trained and will participate in different activities.

The semi-finals photo shoot and additional preparation have been planned internationally for 6-7 days a December and the Grand Finale will be conducted in India, where 60 sub-title holders along with 15 Zonal winners, 5 element winners and the Winner shall be crowned .

To register for Haut Monte Mrs. India Worldwide 2020 ,just follow the simple steps:

♦ Login to the www.mrsindiaworldwide.com

♦Click on the "Apply Now" option and fill all the details to complete your registration.

Or, you can call on 8588055443 or WhatsApp at 8588055448 for more details.