Home remedies to get rid of dark circles

We all have no time to care for our skin and appearance with today's hectic business schedules and office lifestyle. While not getting enough sleep is one of the leading causes of dark circles, bad eating habits and a lack of physical activity are other major factors. Whatever the reason, minimising dark circles and puffiness under the eyes is essential for looking fresh and radiant throughout the day



The problem of dark circles is unpleasant and horrifying. Don't worry, you are not alone in experiencing this issue. Some of the world's most beautiful celebrities have struggled with this issue at some or the other point in their lives and have had to use make-up and concealers to hide their dark circles. Because the skin around the eyes is sensitive, it is recommended to treat these issues using natural therapies rather than chemical-based medications.

So, here are five inexpensive and easy-to-do home remedies that can help you breathe fresh under your eyes.

Tea bags (cold)



Cold tea bags are one of the most effective and tested simple treatment to reduce dark circles. For a faster response, try green tea or chamomile tea bags. It is thought that the remaining caffeine constricts blood vessels, reducing blood flow and thus providing some relief from dark circles.

Grated cucumber or Potatoes



This is one of the most successful solutions so far. It also helps to reduce the puffiness around the eye area. These refreshing veggies assist to reduce inflammation around the eyes and to prevent discoloration, as well as vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects.

Aloe vera



Aloe Vera is a moisturiser that is really effective. Hydrated skin is less vulnerable to decrease and will remain healthy for a longer time period. Aloe vera also helps feed the skin, preventing premature aging.

Rose water



This might certainly be called the secret treatment for grandmother! Rosewater or gulab jal is cool, revitalising and may be used for almost all skin types and all skin-related problems practically. It is also a mild astringent and also an efficient toner for the skin.

Meditation and yoga



Stress, depression and an irregular lifestyle are one of the factors behind dark circles. One of the most cautious methods of dealing with dark circles is therefore to be calm and composed. However, since stress is part of our lives, it's not always feasible. Therefore, making Yoga and meditation a daily practice is good!

Yoga not only soothes your mind, it also helps regulate your body's blood and especially deals with the majority of physical issues from inner core.