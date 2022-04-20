How to determine the right size

Regardless of how much money you spend on your clothing, wearing an ill-fitting bra may ruin your overall look for the day. When it comes to bras, a lot of women wear the wrong size and fit. Bras should not be too loose that they droop over your breasts or too tight that they wrap your rib cage to the extent that creases appear. An ill-fitted bra can affect your overall outfit and appearance.

Various researches have shown that the majority of women are wearing the wrong bra size, which can lead to a variety of problems. Since bras do not have standardise tent size that provides optimal support. Despite this fairly long list of concerns with health implications, millions of women continue to wear ill-fitting bras, and here Siddharth Grover, Director, Groversons Paris Beauty share the guide to help you determine the correct bra size.

The pros of wearing the right size



A well-fitted bra embraces your body with a more defined outline, making busts appear lifted and toned. A decent bra supports your posture and covers your breasts. It blends perfectly with your attire, making you appear attractive and feel sensuous as well as confident. Adding to that, a well-fitted bra not only improves your physical attractiveness but also relieves shoulder, and neck discomfort. The right fitted bra elevates your breasts from underneath, providing much-needed support and preventing them from sagging. It also aids in the health of your neck tissues and nerves.

Steps to measure the bra size



Measuring the band size

Simply put, the band size alludes to the bra size you should buy. Exhale while standing straight with your back and shoulders upright. Now, place the measuring tape beneath the breast and around the bottom band. Wrap a piece of tape over your back and breast, below the breast. It's fine to squeeze it hard. Maintain a straight line with the tape and rest leave it on the floor. This measurement is your band size.

Measuring a cup



Measure around your breasts and back using the tape. Keep the tape parallel to the floor once more. Allow it to rest gently on the bust's widest part. When measuring the exact size of your cup this time, don't grip the tape too firmly. This way, you will have the correct measurements of your cup size.

Calculating



In the calculation, the band size is represented as an even number. If the measurement is odd, round up or round down to the nearest even number based on the shape. Minus your band size from your cup size and make a note of this value. The difference indicates your cup size. Thus, this gives you accurate measurements for your cup size.

Aspect to keep in mind



Finding a new bra for a woman may be a challenging task at times. Our breast size fluctuates every six months; usually aren't aware of these changes. However, specialists recommend that we have our breasts measured twice a year. One should also keep in mind that the band and cup sizes vary between manufacturers and types of bras. As a result, it's critical to select a well-fitted bra before making a purchase and thus women should ensure to have the right sized bra with them.

Summing up!



It may seem odd to learn how to measure a bra size. However, bra shopping should never be a guessing game. Knowing your measurements will make life so much simpler when the bra-shopping mood strikes, especially while purchasing online. All you need is a tape measure and some spare time. This way you will save yourself a lot of trouble when it comes to bra buying.