The skin is a multifaceted, active organ that serves several essential purposes. The skin begins to mature during birth as it adjusts to the environment, which is rather dry compared to the environment in pregnancy. The distinctive characteristics of baby skin are the outcome of this adaptive flexibility. Anita Hassanandani, Brand Ambassador, Mom and World says, "It is important to recognise that newborn skin is developing and has certain qualities in order to provide it with the proper care." Anita shares few tips:



A newborn baby's skin



You could notice certain uncommon skin issues in your newborn infant. Most are very typical and don't require treatment.

• A red, pimply rash on the face is a sign of baby acne. It usually vanishes with time.

• The skin of a newborn with cutis marmorata becomes pinkish-blue when exposed to cold temperatures. It is not a dangerous condition and will get better as your child gets older.

• Your baby's face may have little whiteheads called milia. They will vanish on their own.

• The baby's skin in the mother's uterus is covered with and protected by vernix, a greasy white material. Some newborns have a lot of vernix remaining on to their skin. It is safe to wash or wipe off and is not harmful. During the first week of life, vernix loss may cause skin to peel. This is typical and will pass by itself.

How to maintain newborn skin?



While the above conditions are self-cured, there are certain important tips that will help you maintain your newborn's skin.

Bathing your baby



Although the conventional wisdom has been to give newborns a sponge wash until the region surrounding the umbilical cord heals, many physicians now advise against doing so once you bring your baby home and instead recommend giving them a complete bath.

• Baby-bathe in a warm environment. The water should be pleasant.

• Make certain that you can easily access all of your materials.

• Take off any jewelry that might graze your child.

• Hold your infant firmly.

• Wash her face, ears, mouth, and eyes with clean water.

• From front to back, clean a girl's genitalia. Keep the vaginal lips together.

• Gently wash your infant boy's penis to keep it clean. Never attempt to pull the foreskin back. In most cases, a boy's crotch does not entirely retract until he is 3 to 5 years old, or even after puberty. Never push it.

• Never wipe a baby's nose or ears with cotton swabs. Earwax or mucus will dissolve over time.

Diaper rash



• What steps parents must take to stop diaper rash?

• Regularly change your baby's diaper.

• To allow the skin to dry, keep your baby's diaper off for brief periods of time. This will aid in the prevention and treatment of minor diaper rash problems.

• Wash the area well with mild soap and warm water, rinse, and allow to completely dry before changing your baby's diaper.

• To moisturize and protect the skin around the diaper region, use chemical free lotion or unscented petroleum jelly.

• Baby wipes can dry up their delicate skin. If you do use them, make sure they are unscented and alcohol-free.

• Do not use talc or baby powder.

Cradle cap



On a baby's head, cradle cap appears as crusty spots. Around the scales, there might be some redness.

Cradle cap will naturally disappear without the need for treatment. To assist manage this problem, you should wash the hair with a gentle baby shampoo and gently brush out the scales. However, over-shampooing your child's hair might also result in dry scalp.

Eczema



Eczema is a skin rash that appears as dry, thick, flaky skin or little red bumps that, if touched, can blister, leak, or infect.

Eczema cannot be cured; however, it can typically be managed and will normally fade away after a few months or years.

• Avoid taking baths a lot.

• By incorporating nonallergenic oil into the bathwater, you may prevent your baby's skin from getting dry and irritated.

• To lessen dryness, apply a light, unscented moisturiser to your baby's skin, especially after bath time when their skin is still damp.

• Your infant should wear loose cotton clothing.

• Your doctor could recommend medicine if your kid is uncomfortable and the rash doesn't go away.

Contact dermatitis



When your baby's skin comes into touch with anything unpleasant or to which she is allergic, contact dermatitis may form. The course of therapy is the same as for eczema, but your doctor will also want to carefully review your medical history to determine what caused the rash.

The above tips will help you keep your newborn safe against any form of skin issues. The key is to use chemical free and natural baby products that do not harm your baby's skin.