I did not take skin care seriously until my skin started acting up: Mithila

Plum, a fresh line of 100% vegan beauty products is all about "being good" - to your skin, to your senses, to others and to the environment. The brand believes people look the prettiest in the skin they were born in. The products are formulated with love to protect, repair, nourish - and delight, using some of the richest sources of natural nutrients, in sync with "good science".

The brand recently announced its partnership with the actress Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador. Starting her acting career in 2014, Mithila is known for a wide variety of roles that she has portrayed in movies and web series such as, Chopsticks (A Netflix Original film), and Karwaan. She rose to fame after her roles in popular web series Little Things and Girl in the City. She is also a popular singer.

In 2016, a YouTube video featuring her performing the popular Marathi song Hi Chal Turu Turu (sung originally by Jaywant Kulkarni) in the cup song style went viral with more than 6 million views.

Commenting on the announcement, Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder at Plum, said - "Plum is a youthful brand that resonates with the confident woman of today. So, onboarding a millennial youth icon like Mithila Palkar seemed to be a natural fit. She reflects Plum's values of being honest and real.

Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally associate with our brand and love using our products. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be comfortable in their skincare and beauty choices and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her as the face of Plum."

Mithila Palkar speaks about her skincare and wellness regime. Let's have a look into it.

On being the brand's first ambassador, actress Mithila Palkar shares, "I'm really excited to be the face of a brand like Plum that believes in spreading so much goodness around the world. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products which are truly good for your skin. In Plum, I have found my partner, which provides an authentic, dependable, efficacious, and delightful experience in skincare. I am truly glad to be associated with them."

What does skincare mean to you? What made you dwell deep into skincare?

If I'm being honest, I did not take skin care seriously until my skin started acting up. As I built and followed my skincare routine, it started to feel less like a chore and more like a self-love ritual. Now I look forward to those quiet moments every morning and night, where I am simply at one with myself, caring for my skin, so I can look and feel my best!

Your tips for a quick skin healthy DIY formulation

I believe in eating all the healthy ingredients in my kitchen rather than putting them on my face. Having said that, I do have a quick fix for my skin! I make sure to always have aloe vera gel at hand just because of how versatile it is. When I've been shooting in the sun all day, I use it as a soothing mask; if my eyes feel a bit tired, I use it under my eyes to soothe puffiness and I also use it as a spot treatment if my skin feels irritated in a certain area. Sometimes, I even use it to keep my eyebrows and flyaways in place.

The essential element here is to really find a good balance of natural ingredients and the products that suit your skin type. This very balance is what has worked for me over the years to keep my skin healthy & happy!