I will never quit modelling: Riya Bhattacharje

Actress Riya Bhattacharje, who is currently seen in the 'Dangal' show 'Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer', talks about her journey and more.



Talking about her journey, Riya says, "I hail from Cooch Behar which is near Darjeeling and Siliguri. I began my career as a model and soon paved my way towards the field of acting. I have also done some projects like Hello Mini season 1, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and movie Boxer and my ongoing project Nath. It really took me a time to figure out what I wanted to pursue in life but soon I realized I have a knack for acting and I love doing it."

Further she says, " I always wanted to be on TV since my childhood but didn't know how it would happen. But soon, with the help of acting, I achieved that dream as well. When I was new in the business, I went for auditions with no plans, I got selected for a part in a web show called Hello Mini after giving many auditions. And the web series Hello Mini gave me the platform to showcase my talent and after that there was no looking back."

On being asked if she has quit modelling, she says, " I could become a superstar but will never quit modelling. I love to be on the ramp and that was the very reason I started modelling. Yes, but quite a few times, I am not able to do it because of my heavy working schedules of television projects. But when I get time, I am very much open to the idea of doing a ramp walk. Who doesn't like to walk on a ramp! All the eyes are on you."

Lastly, talking about her current show, she says, " I am playing the character of Kajri in the show 'Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer' And it was very challenging for me to play it onscreen. But with the response of the audience I believe my hard work will be well paid off."