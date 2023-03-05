If you want the change, be the change: Nitu Chandra Srivastava

Global star and national award winning producer Actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava made her debut in Hollywood through "Never Back Down: Revolt" and has created her mark in Bollywood with films such as "Garam Masala," "Traffic Signal," "One Two Three," "Oye Lucky Lucky Oye," "Apartment" among others now represents India as a guest of honour at Indian Consulate, Dubai, for International women's day celebration held on March 3rd.



Sharing her joy of representing Indian women on the global platform she says, "I am proud and immensely grateful to represent the Indian women in Dubai and globally. It is a great feeling because I have met so many women entrepreneurs from Dubai who excel well and are the epitome of grace, class quality, intelligence and education. I always look to learn and empower myself from them. It is a great feeling because of the culture, tradition and history that we Indians come from, where women are regarded as goddesses of their houses. I see those strengths and resilience within myself as well as all Indian women who have made such a significant impact on global society through their unique qualities." She stated at the event, "I am looking forward to meeting a number of women from different walks of life who are involved in changing society. It is said that if you want the change, be the change. I am waiting to meet women who can empower another 10 women, and we can have a united society. I think it's passé when people say that women cannot work together but can be productive and creative together. So together we can make a lot of difference in society. I think this event will make me feel the presence of each other, and international integration is what I look at."

She describes what women's day means to her: "Women are the reflection of strength and power. With their presence, the whole society grows together. They amplify their thoughts and love amongst everyone. One special day to acknowledge these strengths is essential, which is felt all 365 days. I want to take this opportunity and appreciate every woman in my life because of whom I am here today. The credit goes to my mother for where I am today. This day for me is my mother's day."

Speaking about the responsibility of being an ambassador for representing women on a global platform, she adds, "As a woman from India, I carry with me the weight of responsibility to represent not only myself but also the countless women in India who have overcome numerous challenges to achieve success and prosperity. I feel a deep sense of responsibility as a guest of honour representing women on a global level. I am committed to promoting education, entrepreneurship, gender equality, and eliminating gender-based violence. I will try to empower women in India and create a brighter future for the next generation of Indian women and globally as well."