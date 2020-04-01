Increase your immunity through yoga and meditation

The practice of Yoga asanas, and meditation provides natural support the immune system. By lowering stress hormones in your body, yoga rescues the immune system from compromise. Apart from this, Yoga conditions the lungs and respiratory tract, stimulates the lymphatic system removing toxins from the body, and ensures the optimal functioning of your organs. There is enough research to prove that even 20 minutes of meditation on a regular basis can increase endorphins – feel good chemicals within the body and decreases cortisol levels which cause stress. This in turn leads to positive states of mind that promotes better health. Include Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar along with gentle breathing techniques like AnulomVilom, Brahmari in your yoga practice.

Chakrasana

Formation:

♥ Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

♥ Place your palms next to your ears, with fingers pointing forward

♥ Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

♥ Allow your head to fall gently behind and keep your neck relaxed

♥ Keep your body weight evenly distributed between your four limbs

Breathing Methodology Inhale while lifting the body up

Benefits

♥ The chest expands and the lungs get more oxygen- This makes the pose especially beneficial for asthma patients

♥ It reduces the stress and tension in the body

♥ Sharpens eyesight

♥ This asana helps to strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of the spine

♥ It reduces the fat in abdominal area and tones the digestive and reproductive organs

♥ It strengthens the muscles of hands and the legs

♥ It stimulates the endocrine glands and maintains the body metabolism at an optimal level

♥ It stimulates the processes of the liver, spleen and kidneys

♥ It enhances the purification and circulation of blood

♥ Gives peace and clarity of thought

♥ It removes tiredness and makes you feel energized

♥ Good for infertility, and osteoporosis

♥ Builds stamina

♥ Removes dullness from the body and mind

Word of Advice

The posture is not recommended for practitioners suffering from any kind of back injury or spinal problems. Those who have a condition of glaucoma, and/or high blood pressure should avoid this pose.

Dhanurasana

♥ Begin by lying down on your stomach

♥ Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

♥ Have a strong grip

♥ Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

♥ Look up and hold the posture for a while

Benefits

♥ Opens up shoulder blades

♥ Burns belly fat

♥ Massages abdominal organs

♥ Strengthening of back and abdominal muscles

♥ Reproductive system is stimulated

♥ Opening of chest, neck and shoulders

♥ Tones leg and arms

♥ Makes the spine flexible

♥ Relieves menstrual discomfort

♥ Helps reduce constipation

Word of Advice

♥ Refrain from doing this posture if you have injured your shoulders, wrists, back and/or neck

♥ Pregnant women must not do this posture

♥ Avoid this posture if you have had any recent abdominal or neck surgery

Breathing Methodology Inhale as you lift your arms and legs up. Exhale as you release from the posture

Along with your yoga, and meditation practice you can modify your diet to add healthier, and natural foods to them. Work on your immune system by consuming fruits and vegetables that provide you with Vitamin C. Choose fruits such as orange, kiwi, lemon, guava, grapefruit, and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts and capsicums for your dose of Vitamin C. Include dairy products, orange juice, soy milk, and cereals for your quota of Vitamin D. Brown rice, millets dark leafy vegetables are a great source for Vitamin B. Sunlight is also extremely beneficial for you, try to wake up early and get your daily dose of the morning sun to soak up all those numerous health benefits.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)