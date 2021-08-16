India Couture Week announces schedule

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has scheduled its second, digital edition of the India Couture Week 2021, from August 23-29, 2021.

"We have some of the finest names this year and they have come up with the most out-of-the-box narratives to create a visual treat for the audience. I wish them the best for this exciting journey ahead," said FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.

Celebrity favourite, designer Manish Malhotra will open the event on Day 1 and the only name to feature on the French Couture Calendar, designer Rahul Mishra is the grand finale designer. 19 couturiers are set to take part in this fashion extravaganza including the likes of Amit Aggarwal, Amit GT, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Ashima Leena, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Pankaj & Nidhi, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Shantanu & Nikhil, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.

The couturiers will stream their fashion films will be streamed on all the FDCI's digital platforms ---- Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FDCI website. The event is in association with Hindustan Times and Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner this year.