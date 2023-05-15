Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
International Family Day
Highlights
International Family Day, which is also sometimes referred to as International Day of Families, is an observance that was initiated by the United...
International Family Day, which is also sometimes referred to as International Day of Families, is an observance that was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN-GA) in 1993.
The first celebration of the day took place in 1994. The United Nations declared that the purpose of establishing this day about families was to promote awareness of the issues that surround families, as well as to increase the knowledge of the processes that affect families, including social, demographic and economic factors.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS