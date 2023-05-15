International Family Day, which is also sometimes referred to as International Day of Families, is an observance that was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN-GA) in 1993.

The first celebration of the day took place in 1994. The United Nations declared that the purpose of establishing this day about families was to promote awareness of the issues that surround families, as well as to increase the knowledge of the processes that affect families, including social, demographic and economic factors.