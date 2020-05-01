International Labour Day is an official public holiday in many countries around the world to honour the contributions of the labourers or working class people.

May 1 or May Day is marked in countries such as India, People's Republic of China, North Korea, Cuba, and the former Soviet Union. May Day is also called Workers' Day or International Workers' Day. The theme of Labour Day 2019 is 'Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement'.

Labour Day, however, coincides with 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' as the foundation of the two states was laid on the same date after they were divided from Bombay to attain statehood.