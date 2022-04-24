It's ok, if you are unable to fast during Ramadan

As we come to the end of Ramadan, we feel exhausted — the kind of tiredness where your eyes feel heavy, and your body doesn't like anything but lying down. As one of the Five Pillars of Islam it is compulsory for most; however, there are exemptions for women who cannot observe it. As for people who deal with certain chronic illnesses, disabilities or mental health conditions, fasting from dawn until dusk is not always possible, being pregnant or breastfeeding also temporarily prevents someone from fasting.

Illness

Those who are sick do not have to fast during Ramadan. Illness includes mental illness, physical illness and those on medication. The exemption exists over fears that fasting could worsen the person's illness or slow down their recovery. Many people feel bad and sad that they are unable to fast. Sabia Begum from First Lancer, Syed Nagar, Banjara Hills, says, "Indeed, we should not fast if we are ill, but at a very young age, I cannot fast because of health reasons; I am a pre-diabetic. I have two kids, and my younger one is 10 months old; I need to be mindful of her needs, her sleep schedule and feedings and constantly priorities them over my wants. Caring for my kids requires so much patience, self-control and compassion — but I am hopeful this will be rewarded just as fasting would, if not more. "

Pregnant women

If you are pregnant, you are not expected to fast if the fasting causes harm to the unborn baby.

Bushra Begum from Medak, Telangana, who is pregnant, shares her experience of Ramadan and says, "When you're pregnant, you get exhausted, thirsty, starving. The baby needs nourishment, so you don't have to fast if you feel you can't manage while you're pregnant. I prepare iftar and suhoor for my husband. "

Fasting is safe for pregnant women if it will not affect the baby. However, those who choose to fast should take certain precautions to be pleasant. So, if one wants to fast, they should consult their physician before fasting.

Menstruating women

Women abstain from fasting during their period – the reason being that the almighty has forbidden a menstruating woman from fasting out of mercy because women lose blood, and it can lead to fatigue. Hence, fasting would be an unfair burden on them. It has nothing to do with impurity or purity, as in Islam, a believer is considered spiritually pure.

At work, some people ask why we are not fasting? Waseema, 22, is unable to fast due to periods. "When I cannot fast, I still get up for suhoor [the dawn meal] and help prepare food for my family. So I know I might not be the only one to experience a 'spiritual low' when I cannot fast during this holy month. But some people openly ask me why I am not fasting out of curiosity. "

Breastfeeding women

It's challenging to see others around you making Ramadan goals. Sania, from Kishanbagh, a locality in Hyderabad, cannot fast this Ramadan while she breastfeeds her baby. "I have been feeling internal guilt about not being able to fast. I felt this last year due to my pregnancy, and I knew this Ramadan I would not be able to do much as I nurse my baby. I've tried to keep my expectations of what I will be able to do this year low — focusing on praying my full daily prayers on time and reciting the Quran. But, I started to feel frustrated. I had to re-evaluate and remind myself that I'm serving my baby around the clock. "

Instead of feeling disheartened, one should use your days to pray and offer iftar and suhoor to your family and friends.

There is so much more to talk about apart from 'Are you fasting?' Yes, fasting is the essence of Ramadan, but it's not the only thing. Even fasting people are encouraged to do good deeds, spend more time praying and avoid wasteful acts or arguing. It is not about just staying hungry and thirsty.