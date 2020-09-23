Janhvi Kapoor to walk for Manish Malhotra at digital ICW

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be closing the show for veteran designer Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of first-ever digital India Couture Week on Wednesday.



Talking about the virtual show, Malhotra shares, "It's a complete new experience to showcase my collection on a digital medium. The essential madness of runways will be missing, but I guess, it will be a new learning. I'm happy to have Janhvi walking for the show. I've known her from her childhood and am currently working with her on a movie project. She has an inherent style that's so reflective of late Sridevi's character. It's always fun to work with her."

The collection explores masterful embroideries from Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kutch that are re-interpreted in the signature aesthetic and style of the designer.

"The collection constitutes a big identity of Indian cultural nuance with rare, never-seen, and never-used before archival fabrics that bring forth the real repertoire from the Punjabi and Awadh provinces.The collection breaks-away from the aesthetics of fast-fashion and aims to revive the slow and purist workmanship of our indigenous craftsmen and artisans. It seeks to recall our age-old craft and techniques while keeping the first line of inspiration from the most enduring facets of our indigenous living," he concludes.