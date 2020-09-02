Fashion is all about dressing according to what is in style. A fashionista is always in search of novelties and is always ready to try what we call "fashion challenges or risks." And this trait just makes them ultra stylish.

Here are some tips to look fashionable:

Bag it with love

It's all about what you carry and how you carry. Go for essentials with innovative spin. The trend of bucket bag and boxy structured bag are big this season.

Just one earring

As they say, imperfection is beauty. Express your strength and beauty with just one earring.

Cat-eye sunnies with mirror lens

The incredible trend of cat eye sunnies with mirror lens makes you feel as though you can conquer the world. They can act as style weapon and undeniably make you look fabulous.

Distinct edgy shoes

For the ultra-stylish look, go for a pair of shoes that has interesting element in it. Be it blade heels or wedge heel with a hollow, it should immediately catch everyone's eye.

Jeans and boots

Wondering how to be fashionable or how to be stylish with jeans and boots? Simple! Just tuck your jeans inside your boots. It's an oomph-worthy look.

Choosing the right necklace

This is one of the best fashion tip for girls. Young girls and women can choose from a number of necklines these days. So the key here is to ensure that you choose the right kind of necklace to go with your top or dress.