Mahira Sharma opens up on her new song 'Darpok Mahiya'

Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Mahira Sharma's latest song 'Darpok Mahiya' has been released and the actress talks about the track and her working experience with Paras Chhabra.

Talking about the song, Mahira says: "It is a very beautiful and cute song which is youth-oriented and it has got very peppy music. And the most special thing about the song is that Paras Chhabra has done a special appearance in the song. It is like a cherry on top for all of us"

Furthermore, Mahira shares her experience of working with Meet Bros.

She adds: "I have worked with Meet Bros before and it is always a great experience working with them. I have known them since childhood and have grown up dancing to their songs. And Khushboo's melodious voice just adds a whole new level of charm to the song."