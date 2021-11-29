Makeup and beauty hacks for winters

NIP is in the air, and everything has gone through a drastic change, including fashion and make-up; not only will you need to change your skincare routine, but your make-up looks too. Winter is not a very conducive time for the skin as the skin faces several issues like dryness, dehydration, flaky skin, etc, but in winters, make-up stays for long hours compared to summers. However, here are some tips to help you tackle these problems and make you look gorgeous in winter. So get set to look hot in the cold season with the following tips shared by Purnima Goyal, Makeover Expert, Silverine Salon & Beauty Academy.

♦ Using a moisturiser after you scrub your face is essential. This will protect your skin from drying and maintain subtleness. Prep up your skin with good moisture infusion; make-up tends to sit on flakes and dry parts and make dry patches look more evident. Pampering the skin starts before you go to bed; use a good hydrating night moisturiser as your skin needs loads of it.

♦ Use a mineral foundation and sunscreen with SPF 50.

♦ Use products with moisturising and anti-inflammatory ingredients to combat flakiness and irritation prevalent in winters.

♦ Soufflé or light matt foundation will keep your skin shining and bright.

♦ Apply creamy blush in winters in place of powder variation, choose the tones according to your complexion.

♦ to get the perfect and flawless canvas for your make-up, use primer and mix lotion into it. You can combine.

♦ Blending is the key for winter make-up from bronzer, blush to the foundation.

♦ Exfoliate your lips to tackle the problem of dead and dry skin by applying stunning lipstick. Keep lip balms in your purse for touch up. Tinted lip balms in blackberry, raspberries, honey or subtle tones look great.

♦ As your skin remains sensitive and dry in winters, it's advisable to minimize the use of cosmetics.

♦ Winter is the best time to highlight your eyes more with make-up, especially Smokey eyes look excellent in winters. Focus more on your eyes using waterproof mascara, kajal, and strong brows; add a touch of eye shadow. Winter is the perfect time to go for darker shades for eye and lip make-up. Vivid options are available for dark grays, plums, burgundies, deep Spanish reds, and dark chocolate browns. For a cool-tone winter look, apply deeper colours to your eyes and give your lips a matte fuchsia tone instead of light icy pink.

♦ Cream-based eye shadow works best in winters.

♦ Go for richer shades of foundations than tinted ones because there is more to cover on your skin in the winter (uneven areas on the nose, cheeks, and eyelids).

♦ Keep your hands looking good all the time by keeping them moisturised. You can even sleep with a thick layer of hand cream on your hands. In the morning, your hands and cuticles will be soft and moisturised.

♦ Darker nail colours look Haute and trendy. Match your dark lipstick with nail colors to be the cynosure.