‘Miss Diva 2021’ includes transwomen in the contest

The Miss Diva beauty pageant is all set to make history as it calls on transwomen to participate in the contest this year. The ninth edition of Liva Miss Diva will be held in a virtual format for which auditions have already started.

The selection process of these finalists entails an online registration process inviting specific audition task submissions on India's leading short video platform "MX TakaTak".

Thereafter, the shortlisted 20 finalists will undergo rigorous training and grooming in Mumbai to compete for the coveted crown at the Grand Finale in the month of October 2021. And this time, the height criteria has been eased to 5.4" for all the women.

The winner of LIVA Miss Diva 2021 will represent India at the Miss Universe 2021 and LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2021 will represent the country at the Miss Supranational 2021.

India has won the prestigious title of Miss Universe more than once, with the recent win of Adline Castelino who won the coveted title of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 that added India back on the global map of Miss Universe 2020 as the 3rd Runner Up.

The Grand Finale will air on MTV, one of India's popular Youth Channels.

Miss Universe 2020, 3rd Runner up Adline Castelino, also shared her emotions about the pageant that proved life-changing for her, "My crowning moment was extremely emotional, and I feel overwhelmed to think of passing it on to the next Miss Diva Universe.

However, I'm also excited about witnessing the entire course of choosing the face of the country, this time from a different outlook and I wish all the luck to the girls aspiring to be LIVA Miss Diva 2021. I'd only like them to know that it's going to be a worthwhile phase regardless of victory or defeat."

Rajnikant Sabnavis, Chief Marketing Officer, Pulp & Fibre business, Aditya Birla Group, "We are very excited to join hands with Miss Diva for the second consecutive year. Liva encourages women to be uninhibited and unrestrained, so does our fabric. Miss Diva, like LIVA, is a platform that allows women of today to live their dreams, unrestrained and we are happy to partner them."

Speaking about this association, Janhavi Parikh, Business Head, MX TakaTak, said, "We are delighted to associate with Miss Diva and drive synergies that leverage the power of digital media. MX TakaTak's wide and diverse user base will help unearth talent from different corners of the country.

Sharing the vision of creating an inclusive environment, we strongly believe that alongside accessing budding talent, short videos can add a new dimension to beauty pageants that focus on various facets of the participant's life."