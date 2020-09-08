Mix & match styles with kurtis

We all know with what and how we can wear our kurtis and tunic kurtas, but what you all didn't know is that it can be worn in new ways to add that drama and chic statements. Get over with wearing kurta with Jeans and Kurti with leggings, go for the new trendy styles by trying on to mix and match your kurta collection.

Kurti with Palazzo Pants

You would already know this style as it's been in trend and has seen so many already trying it on. So why are you waiting to find your complete pair? Go for a kurta from your closet and math up palazzo pants in contrast colors or styles from elephant palazzo to full flared ones.

Wear Kurtis as a Dress



Go raving your party in a kurta or tunic to wear it alone like a dress. You can choose any kind from georgettes, cotton, and calf-length or above knee-length the choice is yours. Add a waist belt to add more style and heels or boots.

Wear Kurti with Skirt



Go for those lovely long kurtis in your closet and pair up your long maxi skirts for a Boho Princess look. A complete Bohemian style will stun your audience. Grace the look with different kinds of kurtis from Brocade kurta and skirts

Kurti and Dhoti Pants or



Ankle-length pants

Go for the Indo chic look for an Ultra classy appearance. We have seen our Celebrities dressed in these styles by Designers. Mix up your kurtis in such a way that you create your designer outfit for a perfect party or wedding occasion.