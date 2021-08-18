National Couples Day

National Couple's Day is August 18, a date where love is in the air, and it smells sweet with a hint of spice! It's National Couple's Day, the time to celebrate the one you adore. Your partner in crime, your ride or die, your pain in the…well, you know what we mean. Love isn't always easy, but when you find that special someone, it's definitely worth it. Though you should tell your partner how you feel everyday, today is definitely the day to light up some candles, turn the lights down low, and dance to your song (every couple has one)!



National Couple's Day is a bigger deal now more than ever. As the world becomes more progressive and inclusive to the many forms of love, different types of couples are able to celebrate their existence. Whether you're in a same-sex, opposite sex, or gender non–conforming relationship, your love and existence is valid.

Gender roles within relationships are changing! More women in opposite sex relationships are becoming the primary bread winner while their male partners are opting to stay home. Also, more men are choosing to take their female partner's last name in marriage than the traditional norm.

As roles evolve and the collective mind broadens, couple's become stronger and happier. A happy couple is a healthy couple. Let's spread the love this National Couple's Day and celebrate the many forms it comes in!