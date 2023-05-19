There’s a saying that goes “April Showers bring May Flowers” that talks about the natural turning of the seasons and how the wonderful spring rains. Each year this turning of the page comes about bringing the awakening rains of early spring, and then the comfortably warmth and rich smells of May bursting into flowers.

Unless you’re in New York, where sometimes it decides that May is a perfectly acceptable month to snow in, but that’s another matter. National May Ray Day celebrates this turning of the seasons, and encourages you to get out and enjoy it!