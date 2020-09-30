Natural feminine care to tribal artisans

While we are busy normalizing the new normal and fighting a global health crisis, it is so important to make our new normal world a safer, better and happier place for women.



Having women at the core of their product and the brand, Heyday and Okhai have come together to celebrate and honor women to recognize the beauty of their being and also their contribution to their families and society.

The initiative #WeAreEqual, urges all men and women to participate in raising awareness towards women equality in India. Anyone can participate in this initiative by making an equal '=' sign with their hands alone or with anyone. Each time a person uploads an image or story on Instagram, as their participation, Heyday will provide one natural sanitary napkin towards the tribal women artisans of Okhai.

Sharing about the same, Deepanjali Kanoria, founder of Heyday says, "At Heyday, we provide pure organic personal care to empower women and normalize periods because we believe that half of us cannot be left behind just because we bleed once a month. Each man and woman working at Heyday and Okhai is building a world of opportunity and equality because indeed #WeAreEqual. Every time one of you participate in the initiative with us, we will provide a Heyday natural sanitary napkin to the tribal artisans of Okhai to increase awareness about safe and sustainable menstrual practices."

Okhai is a sustainable fashion brand dedicated towards creating livelihood opportunities for rural women artisans and protecting ancient tribal craft from extinction. Currently Okhai is impacting over 16000 artisans. It continues its march towards fulfilling its vision of being a brand that symbolizes empowerment of rural and semi-urban women while recognizing and promoting traditional handicraft techniques that are in danger of dying out with increased industrial growth and rapid urbanization. As a brand, Okhai Handicrafts constitutes ladies' wear, men's wear, home décor products and accessories.

Kirti Poonia, Head of Okhai shares, "With plastic pollution on the rise and toxic ingredients found in regular sanitary pads, we think clean menstruation is truly imperative in today's time. With this collaboration we are hoping to spread the message and educate more & more women on the importance of sustainable sanitary products that are not only safe to use but at the same time kind to Earth. We are looking to provide these sanitary napkins to our 1500 artisans in Gujarat who will be very happy to receive these organic & eco-friendly pads by Heyday."

While Heyday aims to make every woman aware about her choices and keep comfort and health as paramount values of the brand, Okhai is continuing to uplift the economic and social status of women and honing their talent. As sustainable brands, they are not only giving back to the society but also taking a step towards making a change in people's lifestyle and pushing them to make more informed choices.

Healthier and Softer way of experiencing hygiene

"Heyday products are derived from corn and bamboo fibres and decompose within two years from disposal saving the Earth from acres of polluted landfills. From a young age, I would struggle with rashes and chafing during my periods and being a taboo topic, the need for an alternative was brushed away as unnecessary. The idea of finding sustainable solutions to everyday problems always fascinated me and being educated at all women's institutions, I was more inclined to helping women overcome problems they faced in their everyday lives through the means of innovation," said Deepanjali.