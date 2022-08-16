Navya Nair lavishes praise on unit of 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'

Actress Navya Nair, who has been a part of several critically acclaimed hits in Tamil and Malayalam has lavished praise on director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval's recently released Malayalam film, 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' ('Sue Me'), saying that the film is drawing appreciation as it is talking about the helplessness of the common man.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a post saying: "What a satire !!! Fully packed theatre. It's all about laughter and claps because Rajeevan is talking on our behalf -- the helplessness, the chaos of the common man (all in humour)."And chackochetta (Kunchacko Boban), what a transformation man!!! Kudos to you. Each and every character is just awesome. The judge, the heroine Gayathrie Shankar,the auto driver Rajesh Madhavan, the teacher, the biker Mridul Nair, the tempo driver, the advocates, the minister, the chief minister Unnimaya Prasad. All so so good."

"Director, screenplay writer Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, your organic humour worked wonders. Hats off to you!"

Actor Kunchacko Boban plays a character called Kozhummal Rajeevan aka Ambaas Rajeevan in the film, which has been receiving rave reviews.

The film features actor Kunchacko Boban in the lead along with Tamil actress Gayathrie, who makes her debut in Malayalam cinema with this film.

Rakesh Haridas, the cinematographer of the acclaimed Hindi movie 'Sherni', is the director of Photography for this film. Interestingly, he also happens to be a Malayali and a collegemate of Kunchacko Boban at SB college.