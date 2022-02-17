The festival of Oijale/Oriah is celebrated by the tribe of Wanchos who inhabit the Patkai Hills region in Longding District. Oijale us held either in the month of March or April and is main festival of Wancho Tribe. It is a 6-12 days festival that involves prayers, music and dance.

During the festival, villagers exchange bamboo tubes of rice beer as a symbol of greeting and good will. Pigs, buffaloes and mithuns are sacrificed and feasts are prepared. Both men and women wear traditional costumes and participate in singing and dances, which take place around a 'Jangban,' which is a long ceremonial pole planted during the festival.

Governor Brig. (Dr) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has greeted the people in particular the Wancho community on the festive occasion of Oriah Festival.

In his message, the Governor said that Oriah Festival is observed to invoke the blessing of the Almighty 'Rangwa'. It helps us to preserve our age old traditions and at the same time, it promotes respect for the elders, community and the visitors. The occasion ushers in emotional integration, brotherhood and amity amongst our citizens which promotes prosperity, happiness and peace in the society, he said.

On this auspicious occasion, I pray to Almighty Rangwan to bless each one of us with his choicest blessings, he said in his message.

The Governor urged the people to observe the festival at home and eschew mass congregations, while sharing his concern about the Covid pandemic. He urged upon the people to follow anti COVID protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and frequent washing of hands for the safety and wellbeing of fellow citizens. With people's cooperation, we shall succeed in checking the deadly coronavirus disease, he said.