OTT space giving roles worth your mettle: Priyamani

Lockdown has given us that much-needed break and chance to be with our family, do something for them, and we tend to laugh together and also fight. But one must make up immediately and get over it, says national award winning actress Priyamani.



She is playing the lead role in a thriller 'Ateet' along with Sanjay Suri and Rajiv Khandelwal. This Zee5 original film is already getting good reviews says the actress, who recently enthralled the web audience with an amazing portrayal of a married woman in the popular series 'The Family Man'. "The web has truly opened up many opportunities for actors and also as audience we get to watch a lot of content from across the world. I have recently finished watching a Turkish series. I plan to watch 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' and my husband finished watching 'Four More Shots'," she shares.

When the lockdown was imposed to curtail Covid-19 pandemic, Priyamani had two unfinished movies in Telugu; 'Naarappa' with Venkatesh, a remake of 'Asuran' and Rana Daggubati's 'Virataparvam'. She also had two reality shows in the pipeline. "My book was full", she states.

Commenting on finding good roles and films to act in after marriage, she says, "Bollywood has evolved with regards to not considering marriage of an actress as an obstacle. You do get lead roles in films, sometimes especially written for you. In South for long married actresses were considered not suitable for lead roles. However, it's changing. Heroines like Nayantara and Samantha are continuing to act in good roles. It must be the actresses' choice if she wants to work or not. Look at Jyotika, Simran, they chose to take a break and what a comeback they have made. It feels like they never left the field," she adds.

The second season on 'The Family Man' will be telecast in October. And if everything goes well, the Telugu films will eye for a Dasara release, say sources. Until then it's home, family and a whole lot of binge watching for the actress, who is currently locked down with husband and in laws gearing up to observe Ramadan.